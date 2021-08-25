The 6035 Community brings you the 2021 Poker Run for El Paso County Search and Rescue!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) team has to be ready for just about anything because here in the county, just about anything can happen. A fundraising poker run is happening this weekend to help raise funds for the organization!

The Poker Run, which is being put on by The 6035 Community Inc., will begin Sunday, August 29, at EPCSAR with 5 stops ending at Whiskey Baron with a performance by The Jeffrey Alan Band.

There is never a charge for Search & Rescue services, year round, 24 hours a day. El Paso County Search and Rescue is a mountain search and rescue unit dedicated to saving lives through search, rescue, and mountain safety education.

To preregister for the benefit poker run, visit www.the6035community.org. For more information on the county Search and Rescue, visit www.epcsar.org.