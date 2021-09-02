The 45th Annual Labor Day Lift Off happens this weekend

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

This years Labor Day Lift off will be bigger than ever! This historical spectacular has been one of the top four largest hot air balloon events in the United States. You can expect to see nearly 80 balloons from all over the US fill our morning skies.

The events kick off Saturday September 4th at Memorial Park at 5:30 am. Admission is absolutely free and families can enjoy fun activities for the entire family.

For more information please go to ColoradoSpringsLaborDayLiftOff.com

Below is a copy of the Labor Day weekend schedule.