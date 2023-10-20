(SPONSORED) — Your fur baby can breathe a sigh of relief as Under the Sun’s Barks and Boos Fall Fest for both two- and four-legged friends is back for another year! Happening Sunday, October 22, get ready for the Fall Festival with over 20 pup-friendly vendors, HOWL-O-WEEN Pup Parade, costume contests, and more! Krista Witiak shares a look at what some of those pup enrichment activities look like.

Some fall event stations include a Rally PupCup walk, Sniff and Seek– presented by Quantum Fiber, bobbing for hot dogs, Brush Crazy clay paw prints ornaments for purchase, and face painting for the kiddos!

Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare would like to remind families well-mannered dogs are welcome and that all dogs must be on leashes at all times. Owners are responsible for their dogs and are asked that dogs not go nose to nose. Please note that costumes are for pups ONLY; humans are asked to please leave their costumes and masks at home.

For event details, check out the image above or head to utsdog.com.