Join us for a tossing of the fruitcakes and a fruitcake bake off! The 24th annual GREAT FRUITCAKE TOSS will be in Manitou Springs at Memorial Park on Saturday, January 25th, from 1-3pm.

This morning, Jenna Gallas, Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, is in studio to share all the details of this fun-filled annual event.

To learn more, visit: ManitouSprings.Org