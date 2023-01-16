(SPONSORED)

Its the Year of the Rabbit, so why not celebrate it at the Chinese New Year Festival. The 2023 Chinese New Year Festival is back and live at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Loving Living Local hosts Nova & Jen spoke with Rhonda Maehara from Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute about the event coming up this weekend. The Chinese New Year Festival will be filled with a wide range of things to see and do. including Lion Dances, Taiko Drums, Asian Dancers and Martial Arts.

Tickets are available at the door, but new this year they’ll be selling tickets in advance online. For advance tickets head to the website, www.cscci.org,

Throughout the day there will be Demonstrations, Chinese Musicians, Asian foods and a marketplace of Asian goods. A display of original Asian arts from local Asian artists will also be available.