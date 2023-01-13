The Annual Pikes Peak Region Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemoration is an opportunity to strengthen our community by honoring Dr. King’s legacy of non-violence, service, equity, justice, peace, respect, and inclusion. Each year, on the federally designated holiday, we gather to recommit ourselves to this mission and ignite attendees’ passion for serving the region throughout the year.

Event organizers appeared on Loving Living Local to talk about the importance of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in our community each year.

The community is welcome to gather in person again for the first time in three years. The day of events with begin with a no cost community breakfast, followed by our keynote presentation, Food For Thought Discussion and a Unity March to Acacia Park. Dr. Mike Edmonds as the keynote speaker this year.

“It starts with me” is this year’s theme.