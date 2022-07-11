The best in PRORODEO are coming to Colorado Springs as the 81st Cinch Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo welcomes the 2022 NFR Open, July 13-16, 2022 at scenic Norris Penrose Event Center!



The inaugural NFR Open powered by RAM will be one of the biggest rodeos of the 2022 PRORODEO season with $1 million in payouts.



All evening performances begin at 6:45 p.m., Saturday matinee begins at 12:15 p.m. Grounds open at 4:00 p.m. for evening performances and at 10:00 a.m. for the Saturday matinee, and parking is FREE!



Arrive early for family-friendly fun and attractions in the PPOBR Fan Zone along with a wide range of vendors offering food, drinks, apparel and other Western fare—and stay after the Rodeo for live music and dancing in the Coors Roadhouse Saloon!

Tickets are on sale NOW right here at PikesPeakorBust.org and sell-outs are expected!



The 81st Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is for the true fan, the first timer and everyone in between!