The 2020 Parade of Homes kicks off today!

The 2020 Parade of Homes kicks off today! This event will be September 11 -27 throughout Colorado Springs, closed Mondays & Tuesdays. Tickets can be purchased online at springsparade.com for $15/person.
Parade visitors will find three homes in each of the featured communities:
Banning Lewis Ranch, Meridian Ranch and Old West Ranch. In addition, there
are 16 homes in 11 other communities throughout El Paso County.
Complimentary military vouchers are available at the Union Blvd Mortgage
Solution Financial, both La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery locations and the three
Oakwood Homes featured in the parade. Limit 2 per person. Must present
Military ID.

