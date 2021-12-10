That perfect, one-of-a-kind gift awaits at Luisa Graff Jewelers

You know em’ and you love em’! We’re talking the Luisa Graff Jewelers mother/son duo, Andrew and Luisa Graff.
Their true passion for jewelry and putting smiles on people’s faces always makes their customers and community top priority. The season of giving is one of Luisa Graff Jewelers favorite times of year, so they’re doing everything in their power to help ensure you find that one-of-a-kind piece for your loved one this holiday.
The pair stopped into the Loving Living Local studio to talk about their holiday festivities and exquisite holiday jewels.
