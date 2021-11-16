Thanksgiving wine pairings from the pros at uva wine bar

Liz Blakeley, the owner, and manager of uva wine bar, dropped by the Loving Living Local studio to offer some of her best ideas on how to pair the best wine and appetizers for any Thanksgiving occasion, whether you’re hosting or just bringing a dish to see friends and family.

So what are some wines to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner?

  • Most iconic is Beaujolais in general but especially Nouveau
  • Riesling
  • Pinot noir
  • Lightly Oaked Chardonnay
  • And more!

For more information about uva wine bar, head to their social media @uvawinebarcos, or website, www.uvawinebarcos.com.

