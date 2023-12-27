(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Real food, made-to-order, with fresh, high quality ingredients, that makes you feel like a million bucks and satisfies your craving. Teriyaki Madness delighted the Loving Living Local studios on Wednesday, Dec. 27 with a wide variety of menu options.

Owners Randy and Charity Stauffacher introduced the variety of bowls that Teriyaki Madness offers and options to customize to your liking.

When visiting the Colorado Springs store, you simply choose between three different sizes Teriyaki Madness offers: Junior, Regular and Large.

Step One: Start with your base – choice of rice; brown rice or fried rice; noodles; power bowl (all veggies) or Yaki style (Wok tossed with noodle based).

Step Two: Add your choice of veggies – veggies, broccoli or no veggies.

Step Three: The best part, the Mad Sauce!

At Teriyaki Madness, you can earn points to get more food. You don’t have to be a mathematician. Just simply join the rewards program online or through the Teriyaki Madness app. Teriyaki Madness also offers catering, which is perfect for any office event, party and family gathering. It’s a great way to sample a wide variety of food from the menu options.

For more information, location details and to check out the menu, head to the Teriyaki Madness website.