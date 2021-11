Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

As humans, we’ve all had to come up with a “Plan B” when we suspect our first plan won’t work out. Founder of TalkingWithTeri.com Teri Karjala believes that might be the problem! She joins Loving Living Local in studio to explain how making a backup plan can mess with the plan you actually want to work out.

To learn more about Teri and how to get a Transformational Life Strategist in your life head to TalkingWithTeri.com.