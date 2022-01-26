Tepex Food Truck proving they’re the place to go for authentic, handcrafted Central Mexican Cuisine

Fernando is the creator and owner of Tepex Food Truck in Colorado Springs, who recently turned a lifelong hobby and passion for cooking into a successful business. Fernando prides himself in putting a lot of handcrafted love into his recipes and respecting the ingredients.

To learn more about Tepex, go to their Facebook page: Tepex Food Truck

