Tepex Food Truck proving they’re the place to go for authentic, handcrafted Central Mexican Cuisine

Pueblo, Colo. – Black Hills Energy is warning customers about a rise in scam calls aiming to rob people of their money.

The company has received numerous reports from customers regarding attempted scam calls where the customer is told their bill is delinquent and service will be disconnected in 30 minutes unless they pay the caller. Customers with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent the company are urged to call Black Hills Energy at 1-888-890-5554.