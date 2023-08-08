(SPONSORED) — Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen is set to celebrate ten years this weekend! The local favorite is pulling out all the stops with a special anniversary dinner, promising an unforgettable experience for its loyal diners that will have you saying, “Laissez les bons temps rouler!”.

Since opening in 2013, Chef Robert “BB” Brunet, his wife Becky, and his team have been serving up mouthwatering southern Louisiana cajun cuisine and delighting diners with an unforgettable journey through cajun flavors and Louisiana culture. Krista Witiak gives a sneak peek at what’s in store for Momma Pearl’s fans.

There have been a number of “Cajun” restaurants in Colorado Springs throughout the years, but Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen has stood the test of time by staying true to its motto, “Love on a plate, just like Momma Pearl used to make.”

For more information on the restaurant or how you can help them celebrate ten years in business, check out their Facebook or visit mommapearls.com.