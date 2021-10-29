Tek Experts hosting a hiring event & Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 30!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Tek Experts is a leading global IT support company looking for people who want to grow their tech career in a high-energy environment with great career advancement opportunities and opportunities to earn technical certifications after the first year.

They are hosting a hiring event Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their new office located at 6860 Campus Drive Suite 300. In the Halloween spirit, they’re also having Trunk or Treat as part of the event for guests and kiddos to get some treats!

To get started, fill out an application at join.tek-experts.com/careers and go to the event ready to interview.