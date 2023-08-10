(SPONSORED) — Tee’s Tacos & Tequila festival is happening at Valley Hi Golf Course Saturday, Aug. 12. Come on down for some FESTIVAL FUN—music, games, tequila (along with other spirits and beverages), and LOTS of tacos!

This is a day at the golf course you won’t want to miss! It is a festival, not a golf tournament, but a great event that is raising money for First Tee.

At First Tee – Southern Colorado, they’re Building Game Changers by empowering kids and teens to be the best version of themselves.

By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with character-building, they create learning experiences that help kids uncover their inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that they can carry to everything they do.

With trained coaches not only providing an introduction to junior golf and an opportunity to enhance golf skills, First Tee also creates a safe, supportive, and empowering environment to help your child prepare for life ahead, including friendships, school, college and even their careers.

For more information about First Tee and the Tee’s Tacos & Tequila festival head to the website.