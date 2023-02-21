(SPONSORED) — TECC Painting has been painting the Colorado Springs community for over 40 years. Recently they donated materials and labor to TESSA to paint their main-level interior. Krista Witiak visits the Colorado Springs painter’s project to learn more about this donation!

Updating the paint on the main level positively impacts the staff at TESSA and creates a more welcoming environment for the TESSA clients.

Learn more about TECC Painting and its services at teccpainting.com. If you’re interested in getting involved with TESSA, visit tessacs.org.