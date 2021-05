Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Join Sue’s Gift for the TEAL Tee Off at The Club at Flying Horse on Monday May 24 all in the name of gynecological cancer!

Course opens at 7:30 a.m. for warm up, shotgun start starting at 9 a.m. Prizes for closest to the pin plus on course food included!

Plus, sponsor a tee box as a business to support the cause.

Check out Sue’s Gift website or the event facebook page for more information.