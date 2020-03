Music is important for kids in so many ways. If your child has expressed an interest in music, there is a great place to get them started; Rocky Mountain Academy of Music.

From private music instruction, to music literacy, kids can explore their musical ability. This morning, Benito Vena, Owner, chats with Maria about the academy and a program they are hosting “Teach Music Week”.

To learn more, visit: RockyMountainAcademyofMusic.com