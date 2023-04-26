(SPONSORED) — As Colorado Springs is currently trying to elect their Mayor, the Mayor of Divide, Clyde, the donkey, is inviting you to a Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) “Yappy Hour” on April 27th at Trails End Taproom and Eatery! Krista Witiak heads to the Mayor’s office in Divide to meet with Clyde ahead of the event.

Clyde is ALL ears on listening to the issues for the pet community. Trails End supported Mayor Clyde by voting for him in the 2022 election. They will also display a shadow box showing Mayor Clyde to bring awareness of TCRAS and the Mayor.

Learn more about Teller County Regional Animal Shelter at tcrascolorado.org.