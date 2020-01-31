TCRAS Puppy Bowl is back with more adoptable dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The FOX21 Puppy Bowl is back! Puppies from the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter are taking the field Friday morning for an extremely cute competition.

Tune in to the Puppy Bowl from 9-10 a.m. today on Living Local (streaming live in the player above), and check out the Living Local Facebook page for a behind-the-scenes look at all the action.

The featured puppies will be available for adoption from the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 719-686-7707 to put a hold on your MVP.

They’ll be able to go home as soon as they’ve had their spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and microchips.