Here’s a great way to taste all the flavors Pueblo has to offer. The 15th annual Flavor of Pueblo is happening this Thursday at the Pueblo Convention Center. You can try up to 40 vendors, and food of all kinds.

This morning, Bianca Hicks, Director of Marketing, Events & Initiatives, and Angel Pacheco, Mr. Tandoori Urban Bar & Grill, are here this morning with more details.

For tickets and more information, visit: PuebloUnitedWay.org/Flavorofpueblo