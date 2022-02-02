Talking With Teri: Break out from the self-doubt

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Every new year brings a sense of excitement and wonder of what will be. Yet just as quickly as it comes that motivation and determination often fade when self-doubt creeps its way back into our minds. Transformational life strategist and owner of Talking with Teri, Teri Karjala, joined the Loving Living Local team to explain how you can break out from your self-doubt and live your life to the fullest!

3 Steps:

Identify the root cause. Where and when did this start for you?

Shift the limiting belief. When did it stop serving you? Fill in the new belief.

Document the evidence. Transform fear. Shift the perspective.

To learn more about Teri, visit www.TalkingWithTeri.com.