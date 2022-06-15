Talia Sharpe was crowned the 2022 Miss Juneteenth of Colorado Springs during a pageant held last Saturday with MAS Millenium. Contestants participated in many categories such as talent, evening gown, and Q&A; Krista Witiak sat down with Miss Juneteeth to talk about her experience as well as what’s to come!

If you couldn’t make the event, you could still stop at the Juneteenth Festival at America the Beautiful Park this Friday to see Talia and other contestants. Click here for more about the festival.

For more information on Miss Juneteenth of Colorado Springs Pageant, check them out on Facebook @missjuneteenthofcolorado.