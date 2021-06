Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you are looking for something finger-licking-good, you MUST check out Road-Tisserie Food Truck! Everything is made fresh daily in this southern style gem.

They’re also part of the Food Truck Passport program, so be sure to get your card today!

To learn more about Road-Tisserie Food Truck, look them up on Facebook and Instagram or go to Road-Tisserie.com