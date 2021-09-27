Take workshops, classes, and private lessons with Ben Bires Fine Art

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Local artist and owner of Ben Bires Fine Art, Ben Bires, specializes in painting landscapes. He joins Dee Cortez in-studio to paint a complete landscape during the show and talk about how you can create your own acrylic landscape paintings.

Acrylic Landscape Classes @ Cottonwood Center for the Arts is a class you can take that introduces basic fundamentals of working with acrylic paint, focusing on ways to approach a painting and break it down into simple steps.

If you would like to take a private lesson or learn more about Ben Bires, look him up at www.benbires.com.