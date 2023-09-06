(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Clean Eatz is an award-winning health food restaurant franchise that specializes in preparing chef-inspired, nutritionist-approved meals, giving locals the option to enjoy a dine-in restaurant experience, order weekly meal plans, catering, or Grab ‘N’ Go meal options. Franchise owner Chris Spahn joined Loving Living Local hosts Jen and Nova in sharing the delicious healthy treats.

The brand was launched in 2013 with the goal of changing lives through clean, balanced food, thought-provoking education, and motivational support that inspires results. Clean Eatz crafts nutritional products and fitness opportunities that meet the needs of every type of lifestyle since personal wellness is not one-size-fits-all. The Clean Eatz motto is “the first step to a healthy lifestyle”. Food is approachable and affordable to allow customers from all walks of life to have a healthy meal.

There are meal plans focused on weight loss, keto diet, high protein, gluten-free, value meal, hall of fame, protein pizza or you can create your own. With breakfast meal options available with menus rotating each week with fresh new meals.

By using Clean Eatz, you are provided pre-portioned, healthy, and quick meals that taste good for on-the-go living.

There is a full-service café with healthy and affordable meal options from snacks to burgers to smoothies and everything in between. Clean Eatz offers catering at an affordable price. Catering options include individually boxed lunches, wrap platters, bowls, salads, sides and snacks, and beverages.

The food options serve anywhere from 4-8 people depending on which option is ordered. Clean Eatz also offers snacks such as protein popcorn and dessert bars. Customers can order protein powder from Clean Eatz too.

People can order by visiting the Colorado Springs location at 5118 N. Nevada Ave in University Village or online at cleaneatz.com.