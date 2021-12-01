Take home DIY gingerbread houses with your meals to go from Lazy Dog!

“Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, the casual dining restaurant known for its innovative twists on American dishes served with small mountain town hospitality, is bringing back its popular DIY Gingerbread House Kit for a third season to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

The kit has everything you need to complete your own gingerbread house. But what is even sweeter is that 100% of net proceeds of the sales are going to a good cause. Every gingerbread house purchased at a Lazy Dog Restaurant will help families in need of a decent place to live in communities across the U.S. Habitat strives to help others build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.

The Gingerbread House Kit is available from November 10 to December 31 for $6.95. It can be found at all Lazy Dog locations for take-out and delivery while supplies last.”

To get your own gingerbread house and learn more about Lazy Dog, click here: www.lazydogrestaurants.com

