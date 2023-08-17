(SPONSORED) Kaiser Permanente has the #1 rated Medicare Health Plan in Colorado and older Coloradans interested in enrolling in the plan can do so immediately.

As Colorado’s largest nonprofit health plan, Kaiser Permanente improves the health of its members by providing high-quality, affordable health care and coverage together.



At most of Kaiser Permanente’s 30 conveniently located Colorado medical offices, with three located in Colorado Springs and two in Pueblo, you can see a doctor, fill a prescription and get a lab test or X-ray — all under one roof.

Learn more at kp.org/5StarMedicare/CO.