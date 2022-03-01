Tribe Golf, a new indoor TrackMan golf lounge, and immersive golf experience, has arrived in Colorado Springs. Here you will find four TrackMan golf simulators, tee times for an epic indoor golf experience, a bar, and more! Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak hit some balls at the new facility with owner Leighton Smith to see if the tribe could handle her golf vibe (the answer is yes).

Tribe Golf is a spot for avid golfers looking to dial in their games. For more information about the facility or how you can reserve a spot today, click here.