Take a safe and exciting segway tour around Garden of the Gods with Adventures Out West. For more information, go online to advoutwest.com.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Take a safe and exciting segway tour around Garden of the Gods with Adventures Out West. For more information, go online to advoutwest.com.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.