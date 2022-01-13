Tackling the epidemic of back problems

PUEBLO, Colo. — A repeat offender has been arrested for the 15th time by the Pueblo Police Department after police say he became involved in criminal activity and violated his probation requirements.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, Pueblo Police detectives from the Criminal Intelligence Section (CIS) were conducting surveillance on Kevin Nagl, 35, after they received information that Nagl was involved in criminal activity and not abiding by his parole agreement.