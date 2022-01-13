Benjamin Ayd is a local business owner and founder of Back Muscle Solutions, LLC in Colorado Springs. His passions is to attack the epidemic of back muscle problems. Nova got to test out the equipment Benjamin uses to help his clients ease back pain.
To learn more, click here: backmusclesolutions.com
Tackling the epidemic of back problems
Benjamin Ayd is a local business owner and founder of Back Muscle Solutions, LLC in Colorado Springs. His passions is to attack the epidemic of back muscle problems. Nova got to test out the equipment Benjamin uses to help his clients ease back pain.