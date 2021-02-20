Synergy Dance Academy hosting a virtual show to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Synergy Dance Academy is presenting their annual benefit show. Each year, the team’s program dancers create and perform a dance event in which all the profits are donated to an elected beneficiary, and this year, they have teamed up with Angels of Amercia’s Fallen.

Dee is out there live this morning to chat with Kari Herman, Synergy Dance Academy Owner and Artistic Director, and Joe Lewis, Angels of America’s Fallen Founder, about the upcoming virtual show.

To learn more, check out: SDAColorado.com