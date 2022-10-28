(COLORADO SPRINGS ) — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC needs a “12th” man for the biggest game in the club’s history on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Switchbacks will take on Sacramento Republic FC at Weidner Field at 6 p.m., with LIVE coverage on SOCOCW.COM. Tickets are still available for purchase.

If the Switchbacks defeat Sacramento Republic FC over the weekend, they will make their way to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in the team’s seven-year history. If Oakland Roots can lead another upset against San Antonio FC, the Switchbacks have a chance to hold yet an even more amazing third-round match for the Western Conference Finals!

It’s a great time to be a Switchbacks fan as the team goes further than they ever have before, but the journey isn’t over yet, and the road to victory is paved with obstacles. The Switchbacks need YOU to help them get there – so make sure you have your tickets to this weekend’s semifinal match.