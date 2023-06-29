(SPONSORED) — Vibes Baseball is the place to be on the 4th of July! Celebrate Independence Day with the Rocky Mountain Vibes at UCHealth Park and experience an amazing post-game fireworks display! Loving Living Local host Nova spent the morning on the vibes field, learning that there’s no better way to spend celebrating America than with baseball and fireworks!

Rocky Mountain Vibes players Brett Carson and Joe Encarnacion gave first-timer Nova one-to-one pitching and batting baseball tips. Both players are part of the 26-man squad, with Brett joining the team just two weeks ago as a rookie coming in from Ohio to be in Colorado Springs.

Make your July 4th a home run and celebrate at The Rocky Mountain Vibes game.

As well as July 4th celebrations, the Rocky Mountain Vibes will feature fireworks after Monday evening’s game. For ticket information, scheduling, and game day details, visit vibesbaseball.com.