Sweeten up the hoildays with this weeks Dee-lightful Finds

The holiday season is here! It’s time to stock up on sweet treats that will make everyone happy! We indulge in delicous popcorn and ice cream that’s good for you in this weeks Dee-lightful Finds!

Johnson’s Popcorn – Johnson’s Popcorn has been making the most mouth-watering popcorn creating delicious recipes through the same process since 1940, that’s 80+ years serving customers from the beautiful Ocean City, New Jersey Boardwalk! Select your favorite flavors of tubs, tins or baskets to share as gift ideas, for hostess gifts and more! Treat your whole family with delicious sweet and savory popcorn and make a list for Corporate Gift Giving as well.All products are gluten-free and you can choose from Caramel Corn, Salt-n-Sandy, Cheddar, Peanut Crunch, Chocolate Drizzle, Platinum, Butter and Tri-Flavor. Honestly, you need to try the cheese!!

Keto Pint– Keto Pint is a family owned ice-cream company that’s dedicated to providing quality products for everyone! Keto or not, the brand’s biggest focus is offering everyone a delicious ice-cream experience that they can trust. All of Keto-Pint’s ingredients are all-natural and sustainably sourced, and all of our sweeteners and fibers are plant-based and NON-GMO.⁣⁣ Keto-certified – Gluten-free a – Soy-free – No Added Sugar. You can order online, or check the website to find where it’s available. www.KetoPint.com All of your favorite flavors are in stock at King Soopers.

Sweet Chaos Drizzles– Sweet Chaos is a Living Local favorite! They have the perfect mix of sweet & salty snacks! Seasonal offerings include Iced Gingerbread and Peppermint Crunch! Sweet Chaos Drizzles are Gluten Free, made with Non-GMO popcorn, and have NO artificial colors or flavors. Handmade kettle corn made by real people. Sweet Chaos is the perfect snack for on-the-go or binge watching your favorite show. Non-GMO popcorn is popped in Coconut Oil, with just the right amount of Cane Sugar and Sea Salt, and then drizzled with chocolatey, peanut buttery, or birthday cakey drizzles! Available everywhere!

PRO Rich Nutrition– Move over ice cream! We have something better for your body! PRO Rich Nutrition has reimagined ice cream, as each serving of PRO Rich Frozen Dessert provides 10-11 grams of protein, 26 vitamins and minerals, amino acids, organic prebiotic fiber and probiotic cultures in every serving! This is functional nutrition at its’ most delicious! This tasty frozen treat delights all ages and provides nutritional benefits in the form of a dessert. PRO Rich Nutrition Frozen Desserts are available in 5 delightful flavors, including JoJo’s Original, Rocket Launch, Chocolate Chunk, Mint Madness, and Strawberry Sundae. Gluten-Free. Non-GMO. No artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. Learn more at https://www.prorichnutrition.com

TidyHook for the Car– This handy interchangeable versatile two-part device helps you keep your vehicle cleaner with a simple hook solution that fits on the “side of the seat,” can be installed in just seconds and holds leak-resistant heavy duty reusable bags for a quick pick up and drop off on the go daily and a perfect fit for that holiday road trip that is coming up!