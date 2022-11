(SPONSORED) — There’s always room for more cake in Colorado Springs, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll want to check out Nothing Bundt Cakes! They sell different flavors of bundt cake, each freshly baked daily. New franchisee owner Nashonna Windsor joined Nova to “cake” everyone’s day and share how they’re gearing up for the Holidays.

How tasty are thy flavors? Head to nothingbundtcakes.com and find out how you can savor thy flavor!