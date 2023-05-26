(COLORADO SPRINGS) — May Is National Hamburger Month, and when you’re hungry, nothing hits the spot like a burger. Ted’s Montana Grill is getting set to mark National Burger Day on May 28th! The restaurant specializes in burgers and beyond. They have over 15 burger varieties of not only beef but bison too! Krista Witiak sinks her teeth into her first bite of bison before the holiday.

Ted’s Montana Grill serves time-honored American favorites, giving us both the food and the spirit of the old west.

Ted’s has the largest bison menu in the world with more than 20 iconic bison dishes, such as our award-winning bison burgers to aged, hand-cut steaks in their on-premise butcher shop, and even bison brisket.

Check out all the restaurant offers and find a location near you at tedsmontanagrill.com.