Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Head into the great outdoors and venture over to the UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs to plunge in support of Special Olympics Colorado athletes!

Schedule: Saturday, April 24, 2021

7:15 AM – 5K Registration

8:00 AM – Race Begins

8:30 AM – Plunge Registration

9:00 AM – Plunging Begins

>>Click here to register.