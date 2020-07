Support Our Supporters is an initiative started from the team at Tobala Food Truck, and it has expanded to include other businesses that want to give back. The pandemic has hit hard on so many people in the community, and this is a way to help.

This morning, we chat with Jasper Axelrad, Tobala, and Kevin Guttman, Reverse Mortgage Specialist, on what they are doing this week to continue helping front line workers.

To learn more, visit: www.tobalacuisine.com/blog