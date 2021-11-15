Support local artists this holiday season with Peak Radar’s new annual Gallery Guide

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Give something special, unique, and handcrafted this holiday season and support local artists and the local economy, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. PeakRadar.com has released its new annual Gallery Guide with an interactive map to guide your shopping at www.PeakRadar.com/GalleryGuide.

The Deputy Director from the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, Angela Seals, joined Krista Witiak on Loving Living Local to talk about how you can buy locally-made holiday gifts!

Plus, ManitouMade.com is a local online shopping site for gifts by artisans in Manitou Springs! There are also two important days to buy local art: Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 27 across the U.S., and Artists Sunday is on Nov. 28, in 500+ communities, including locally.

For more information on the Gallery Guide or if you’d like to check out Peak Radars’ website, click here.