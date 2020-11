Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The holidays are just around the corner, and with Covid-19 still impacting everyday life, perhaps it is time to do some good.

Hilary Bridges, Assistant Executive Director at Kids Crossing, joins us this morning to tell us all about their holiday campaign, and how you can help foster kids this Christmas.

To learn more, visit: KidsCrossing.com