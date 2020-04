Meals to Heal – Feeding the Frontline is a charitable initiative that provides food for healthcare workers by paying restaurants to deliver meals through community donations.

Eric Brenner, Founding Member, and Owner of Red Gravy, has delivered food and fed over 400 healthcare workers just in the last two weeks through this initiative.

This morning, he joins us to tell us all about it and how we can join in on the cause.

To learn more, visit: MealsToHeal.Co