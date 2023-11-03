Super Quality Cleaners has been assisting the military in Colorado Springs for over 20 years by providing dry cleaning and laundry for armed services personnel. Linda and Reza from Super Quality Cleaners sat down with Loving Living Local host Nova on Friday’s show.

Military uniforms require strict standards for pressing, and Super Quality Cleaners can help you with quick turnaround, affordable pricing and great customer service. They can also clean military hats.

November Specials are 20% off all military clothing, dry cleaned or laundered, for veterans, active duty military, and reserves.

The Veteran’s Day Parade is Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs starting at 10 a.m. Super Quality Cleaners is excited to be a Bronze sponsor of the parade for the first time. The Veteran’s Parade has been a special tradition in Colorado Springs since 2000. With over 77,000 U.S. military retirees here in Colorado Springs, it’s a special recognition to honor their service.

For more information head to the website.