Summer is the hot dog’s season, from family grill-outs to baseball game brats to Costco wiener runs. And if you’re looking for some gourmet hot dogs in Colorado Springs, look no further than Lakeside Dawgs & Cones! Krista Witiak visited the revamped concession stand in the Beach House at Memorial Park, ready to get her frank fix.

Located in Memorial Park, Prospect Lake Beach House, the concession stand is open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

