(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Lights, camera, action! The Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective is launching a brand-new film and music festival to serve as a platform for the city’s many talented people. The Cement Stage Series is set to feature local films, food, and music. In an interview with Loving Living Local, Creative Director Christina Wells and Festival & Creative Director Carlo Maldonado shed light on the Cement Stage Series and how soon you can attend!

For more information and tickets, go to communityculturalcollective.org.