Summer is popping at Dunkin’with new Strawberry flavored Popping Bubbles

As the summer months press on, Dunkin’ continues to launch new menu items leaving customers refreshed and happy!

The new Strawberry Popping Bubbles are available beginning today. These small Strawberry flavored bursting bubbles literally pop in your mouth.

Popping Bubbles isn’t the only new beverage option Dunkin’ has to help keep guests cool from the summer heat. Dunkin’ made their recently introduced Sunrise Batch Blend available in iced coffee!

It’s a day of new beverages at Dunkin’ as they also launch their new Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam and new Smoked Vanilla Latte!

For more information head to dunkindonuts.com.

