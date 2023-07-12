(SPONSORED) — The Pueblo Riverwalk is a great place to bring family and friends for the day. The Riverwalk is 23 years old and is a 32-acre open-air venue with gardens and sculpture walks, places to host events and for kids to play, plus seven restaurants and shops.

The community space is free and open to the public and is considered the jewel of downtown Pueblo.

Michelle Francis, Communications and Development Manager, along with Shayla Keys, Recreation and Entertainment Operations Manager of the Pueblo Riverwalk, joined Loving Living Local Host Nova in sharing all the summer events happening.

Pueblo Riverwalk has excursion boat rides that include a guided historic tour and pedal boats. They also have gondolas that seat four people, and all of the boats allow guests to experience the Riverwalk from different perspectives. Guests can also book a private tour or a booze cruise with friends or for a work event.

The Pueblo Riverwalk is about to enter the next phase of expansion with the support of 1A funds from Pueblo County, the City, and individual and corporate donors. They’ll be extending the channel to Santa Fe Avenue and building a boathouse with a rooftop deck for public and private events. It’s expected to be a beautiful addition to the Riverwalk and will also create additional spots for community gatherings and entertainment.

For all the information and events head to the Pueblo Riverwalk website, linked above.