(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) has been voted #4 Best Zoo in North America by USA Today‘s Reader’s Choice, and the Zoo is announcing some fantastic events coming up this year.

PR and Marketing Manager Rachel Wright of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo also introduced Tut the tortoise to Loving Living Local hosts Jen and Nova Monday morning, March 27.

Registration to one of the coolest fun runs in the region is open now. If you’ve never heard of CMZoo’s Run to the Shrine, it’s a great event, and it’s the only time of the year you can travel Shrine Road by foot. Run to the Shrine is CMZoo’s annual 4-mile walk/run through the Zoo, up to Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun, and back down into the Zoo.

The Zoo has three 21-and-up events this summer, with live music, food, drinks, and visits with your favorite animals.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Date: Thursday, June 29

Time: 6 to 10 p.m. VIP access starts at 5 p.m.

This is the Zoo’s most popular 21-and-up event of the year. Moonlight on the Mountain features all-inclusive samplings of food, beer, wine, and spirits from vendors across the Front Range (while supplies last). Live local musicians will set the mood and have you dancing the night away as you explore America’s mountain zoo beneath the summer stars.

Tails, Tunes & Tastes

Dates: Thursday, July 27 and Thursday, August 31

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

At Tails, Tunes & Tastes, local musicians will set the mood throughout the Zoo while attendees, 21-and-up, visit their favorite animals and enjoy some of the best nighttime views in the city! Tickets to Tails, Tunes & Tastes include unlimited small plates, catered by the Zoo’s food and beverage partner, Taste, and two drink tickets. Cash bars are also available.

For information on all the events and for all the details about Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, head to the website.