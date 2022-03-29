The Millibo Art Theatre is a mainstay of the performing arts community in the Pikes Peak Region. They provide 14 original and premiere productions, summer camps, classes, and touring shows for audiences of all ages at their beautiful Ivywild venue.



In fact, opportunities for summer camp, a women’s festival, and circus await! Now is the time to sign up.



Over the past 10 years, the MAT has hosted 20 different Summer Camps in Theatre and Circus for ages 4-high school. Each camp is taught by professional teacher/actors and circus performers. They have a limited enrollment of 15 students per camp. You can see the MAT’s complete listing and get registered on their website.



Click here –> GET STARTED AT THE MAT!